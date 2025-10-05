Left Menu

India's Medal Glory: Drama, Triumph, and Resilience

Simran Sharma secured a silver in women's 200m T12 at the World Para Athletics Championships, helping India achieve a record 22 medals. Despite challenges, Indian athletes showed resilience, including Preethi Pal competing twice due to a starter pistol malfunction, and javelin thrower Navdeep Singh securing silver.

On a scorching Sunday evening, Simran Sharma clinched a silver in the women's 200m T12 at the World Para Athletics Championships, contributing to India's record 22-medal haul. The talented para-athlete overcame exhaustion and physical strain to deliver an inspiring performance on the track.

The day was marked by high drama, as Preethi Pal demonstrated extraordinary mental resilience. After a starter pistol malfunction necessitated a re-run, Preethi returned to the track to secure silver in the women's 100m T35, underscoring the athletes' relentless determination amid challenging conditions.

Javelin thrower Navdeep Singh added to India's tally with a silver, despite falling short of expectations on home soil. His performance helped India finish tenth in the medal standings, a bittersweet conclusion to their efforts, as hopes of finishing in the top four dissolved.

