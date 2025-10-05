McLaren's Title Race Intensifies: Piastri vs. Norris at Singapore GP

The Singapore Grand Prix saw a flare-up in McLaren's camp when Oscar Piastri expressed displeasure over being surpassed by teammate Lando Norris. The tense interaction on the team radio indicates that McLaren's path to more glory might face internal challenges as the duo vies for supremacy.

With third and fourth positions securing McLaren's 10th constructors' championship, the continuing competitive spirit between Piastri and Norris has been endorsed by the team. Team Principal Andrea Stella emphasized the importance of clear communication while maintaining the 'let them race' philosophy among the drivers.

Following the tight maneuvers between Norris and Piastri, Piastri later acknowledged the intensity of the race had fueled his initial anger. Meanwhile, Norris stood firm on his actions being standard competitive tactics. McLaren aims to channel this rivalry into building an even more cohesive team.

(With inputs from agencies.)