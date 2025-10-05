Left Menu

Thrilling Weekend in Sports: Upsets and Victories Across the Board

A thrilling weekend in sports saw Daryz win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Kershaw's return to Dodgers, and Anisimova's China Open victory. Grzelcyk signs with Blackhawks, while Sanchez faces charges post-incident. Russell secures the Singapore Grand Prix, Pereira reclaims his title, and Bowers misses Raiders' game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:30 IST
Thrilling Weekend in Sports: Upsets and Victories Across the Board
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of stunning performances and unexpected outcomes highlighted the world of sports over the weekend. Daryz defied the odds to claim victory at the prestigious Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, overcoming favorite Minnie Hauk in a nail-biting finish at Longchamp. Meanwhile, the MLB saw Clayton Kershaw return to the Dodgers' roster for the National League Division Series against Philadelphia, as he contemplates retirement following an illustrious career.

In tennis, Amanda Anisimova captured the China Open title with a determined victory against Linda Noskova, reinforcing her prowess on the WTA tour. The sports field was also buzzing with news of Matt Grzelcyk signing with the Chicago Blackhawks, bringing his seasoned experience to the team for the upcoming season.

Controversy struck as former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was charged with battery following an altercation in Indianapolis. On the motorsport front, George Russell claimed a resounding victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, while Alex Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight title with a swift knockout. In NFL news, Brock Bowers missed the Raiders' game against the Colts due to injury concerns.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India
2
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
4
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025