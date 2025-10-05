Left Menu

Pakistan Faces Crushing Defeat Against India's Formidable Bowling Attack

Pakistan's cricket team faces a tough defeat against India's strong bowling lineup, posting only 159 runs in 43 overs. Despite Sidra Amin's 81-run effort, Indian bowlers Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma dismantled Pakistan's batting order effectively. This match marks another challenging outing for Pakistan in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Pakistan's recent cricket match against India ended in a disappointing innings for Pakistan, who were bowled out for 159 runs in just 43 overs. Despite a commendable 81 runs from Sidra Amin, the team's batting lineup struggled, falling prey to India's skilled bowlers.

Kranti Gaud stood out with an impressive three-wicket haul while Deepti Sharma also claimed three wickets, significantly contributing to Pakistan's downfall. Most players could not reach double figures, highlighting the Indian bowlers' dominance.

India's efficient bowling attack put immense pressure on Pakistan, emphasizing the need for the team to reassess their strategies in future matches. The fall of wickets at regular intervals underscored Pakistan's ongoing challenges on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

