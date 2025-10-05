Ferrari's 2025 F1 Struggles: Brake Issues & Unmet Expectations
Ferrari faces a challenging 2025 in Formula One, failing to secure victories while grappling with brake issues. With high hopes pinned on new signing Lewis Hamilton, the team struggles to match McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes, leaving top executives frustrated with their current performance and constructors' standing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:00 IST
Ferrari's Formula One campaign in 2025 has been a tale of woe, marred most recently by brake issues during the Singapore Grand Prix.
Despite securing high-profile driver Lewis Hamilton, victories have been elusive as the iconic team lags behind McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes in the standings.
Team principal Fred Vasseur voiced his frustration over the underperformance, emphasizing the need for solutions to regain competitiveness, with the team running out of time in the season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
George Russell's Redemption: From Crash to Conqueror at Singapore Grand Prix
George Russell Triumphs at Singapore Grand Prix
George Russell Clinches Thrilling Singapore Grand Prix Under Lights
George Russell Dominates Singapore Grand Prix: A Victory for Mercedes and McLaren
George Russell Triumphs at Singapore Grand Prix