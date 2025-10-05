Ferrari's 2025 F1 Struggles: Brake Issues & Unmet Expectations

Ferrari's Formula One campaign in 2025 has been a tale of woe, marred most recently by brake issues during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Despite securing high-profile driver Lewis Hamilton, victories have been elusive as the iconic team lags behind McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes in the standings.

Team principal Fred Vasseur voiced his frustration over the underperformance, emphasizing the need for solutions to regain competitiveness, with the team running out of time in the season.

