Crystal Palace's Unbeaten Streak Ends with Heartbreaking Loss to Everton
Crystal Palace's club-record unbeaten streak ended after a stoppage-time loss to Everton, marking the end of a 19-game streak. The team had achieved significant victories, including an FA Cup win, but fell short with a 2-1 defeat. Manager Oliver Glasner sees the loss as a learning opportunity.
Crystal Palace's unprecedented unbeaten run in Europe's top leagues has concluded. The Premier League club faced a narrow 2-1 loss to Everton due to a stoppage-time goal.
The defeat marks the end of a club-record streak of 19 games, a stretch that began after a significant defeat in April and included historic victories such as claiming the FA Cup and triumphing over Manchester City and Liverpool.
Despite this setback, manager Oliver Glasner remains optimistic, viewing the defeat as a necessary jolt to encourage future growth and performance improvements.
