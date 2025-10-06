Cairo Welcomes Mohamed Salah with Heroic Reception

Mohamed Salah received an enthusiastic reception upon his arrival in Cairo, as devoted fans and children gathered at the airport. The Liverpool star is set to play a crucial role in Egypt's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Despite finishing fourth in the Ballon d'Or, behind Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, and Vitinha, Salah remains a celebrated figure. The Egyptian Football Association praised his international acclaim and determination as he prepares to lead his national team.

As Egypt leads Group A with 20 points, a win against Djibouti on October 8 would secure their place in the 2026 World Cup. Salah, who excelled last season with Liverpool, is expected to boost Egypt's performance in the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)