Left Menu

Cairo Welcomes Mohamed Salah with Heroic Reception

Mohamed Salah was warmly welcomed in Cairo ahead of Egypt’s crucial World Cup qualifiers. Despite missing out on the Ballon d’Or top spot, he remains a national hero, lauded for his achievements with Liverpool. Egypt has a strong chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 00:09 IST
Cairo Welcomes Mohamed Salah with Heroic Reception
Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah received an enthusiastic reception upon his arrival in Cairo, as devoted fans and children gathered at the airport. The Liverpool star is set to play a crucial role in Egypt's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Despite finishing fourth in the Ballon d'Or, behind Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, and Vitinha, Salah remains a celebrated figure. The Egyptian Football Association praised his international acclaim and determination as he prepares to lead his national team.

As Egypt leads Group A with 20 points, a win against Djibouti on October 8 would secure their place in the 2026 World Cup. Salah, who excelled last season with Liverpool, is expected to boost Egypt's performance in the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
3
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States
4
Desperation and Alarms: The Unraveling of a Contract Employee in Thrissur

Desperation and Alarms: The Unraveling of a Contract Employee in Thrissur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial sector’s big data boom still lacks benchmarking and trust

IoT and AI drive next-generation renewable power grids

AI’s role in early risk detection for safer pregnancies

Blockchain cuts costs and improves trust in supply chain financing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025