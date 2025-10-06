Vidarbha Ready for Ranji Trophy Defense: Strong Squad Announced

Defending Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha unveiled their 17-member squad for the season's opener against Nagaland, set to commence on October 15 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Akshay Wadkar will lead a team featuring notable players like Shivam Deshmukh and Praful Hinge.

Vidarbha delivered a stellar performance last season by securing the title against Kerala and recently dominating the Rest of India in the Irani Cup with a 93-run victory. Despite the absence of star batter Karun Nair, the team looks promising with the inclusion of Ravikumar Samarth from Karnataka.

Key squad members include all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who claimed 69 wickets last season, and batting ace Yash Rathod, the top run-scorer. With Usman Ghani as head coach, backed by assistant coach Dharmender Ahlawat, Vidarbha is poised to defend its title in Elite Group A.

