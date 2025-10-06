Vidarbha Ready for Ranji Trophy Defense: Strong Squad Announced
Vidarbha announces its 17-member squad led by Akshay Wadkar for the Ranji Trophy season opener against Nagaland. Key players such as Shivam Deshmukh, Praful Hinge, and top scorer Yash Rathod are included. The defending champions, coming off a victory in the Irani Cup, aim to continue their winning streak.
- Country:
- India
Defending Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha unveiled their 17-member squad for the season's opener against Nagaland, set to commence on October 15 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Akshay Wadkar will lead a team featuring notable players like Shivam Deshmukh and Praful Hinge.
Vidarbha delivered a stellar performance last season by securing the title against Kerala and recently dominating the Rest of India in the Irani Cup with a 93-run victory. Despite the absence of star batter Karun Nair, the team looks promising with the inclusion of Ravikumar Samarth from Karnataka.
Key squad members include all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who claimed 69 wickets last season, and batting ace Yash Rathod, the top run-scorer. With Usman Ghani as head coach, backed by assistant coach Dharmender Ahlawat, Vidarbha is poised to defend its title in Elite Group A.
(With inputs from agencies.)