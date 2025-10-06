Left Menu

Prithvi Shaw Set for Showdown Against Former Side Mumbai in Practice Clash

Prithvi Shaw, former Mumbai First-Class player, will now compete for Maharashtra in a practice cricket match against Mumbai. The match, slated from October 7-9 at MCA Stadium, will also feature Jalaj Saxena and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mumbai, led by Shardul Thakur, will not have Shreyas Iyer due to his back issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:28 IST
Prithvi Shaw Set for Showdown Against Former Side Mumbai in Practice Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prithvi Shaw is prepared to face off against his former domestic team, Mumbai, as part of the Maharashtra squad during a three-day practice match at MCA Stadium, Gahunje, from October 7 to 9.

Shaw, alongside Jalaj Saxena, transitioned from Mumbai to Maharashtra following the last season. The team also includes India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, as revealed by the squad announcement.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will be led by Shardul Thakur, taking over from Ajinkya Rahane, with Shreyas Iyer absent due to a back condition. Fans will enjoy free entry to the match, with Mumbai's final Ranji Trophy squad set to be announced post-match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025