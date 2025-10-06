Prithvi Shaw Set for Showdown Against Former Side Mumbai in Practice Clash

Prithvi Shaw is prepared to face off against his former domestic team, Mumbai, as part of the Maharashtra squad during a three-day practice match at MCA Stadium, Gahunje, from October 7 to 9.

Shaw, alongside Jalaj Saxena, transitioned from Mumbai to Maharashtra following the last season. The team also includes India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, as revealed by the squad announcement.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will be led by Shardul Thakur, taking over from Ajinkya Rahane, with Shreyas Iyer absent due to a back condition. Fans will enjoy free entry to the match, with Mumbai's final Ranji Trophy squad set to be announced post-match.

