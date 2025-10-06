Left Menu

Daria Kasatkina's Courageous Break for Mental Well-being

Daria Kasatkina, a world-renowned tennis player, has announced an early end to her season, citing mental and emotional exhaustion. The Russian-born Australian has been grappling with stress, compounded by personal and professional challenges, including long separation from family and complex nationality issues since coming out as gay.

Updated: 06-10-2025 20:30 IST
Daria Kasatkina, one of the world's top tennis players, has prematurely concluded her season. Known for her formidable prowess on the court, Kasatkina made the emotional decision as she reached a breaking point both mentally and emotionally.

The Russian-born athlete, who now represents Australia, shared her struggles through social media early this week. She acknowledged the incongruence between her public appearance of strength and her internal struggles, revealing the toll that the constant demands of professional touring have taken on her.

Kasatkina's announcement follows a noticeable trend among professional athletes ending their seasons early, fueled by the long, arduous calendar and intense mental pressure. Her courageous break underscores the necessity for mental health prioritization within the competitive world of sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

