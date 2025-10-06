Left Menu

Sidra Amin Reprimanded: ICC Code Breach Mars Pakistan's World Cup Quest

Sidra Amin, Pakistan's batting star, faced disciplinary action for breaching ICC Code during a World Cup match against India. Reprimanded for abusing equipment, she accepted the sanctions without a hearing. Despite her top score of 81, Pakistan suffered defeat. Pakistan next faces Australia in Colombo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:20 IST
Pakistan batter Sidra Amin. (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a crucial World Cup clash against India, Pakistan's batting sensation Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. The infraction occurred during the 40th over when Amin, after being dismissed, aggressively struck her bat onto the pitch, violating Article 2.2 related to 'abuse of cricket equipment'.

The International Cricket Council has added one demerit point to Amin's record, marking her first offence in two years. The incident was reviewed by on-field officials Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, alongside third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton. The charges were accepted by Amin without the need for a formal hearing, following a sanction by Shandre Fritz of the ICC Panel of Match Referees.

Despite Amin's impressive innings of 81 runs off 106 balls, Pakistan fell short, succumbing to an 88-run defeat at the hands of India. Looking ahead, the Pakistan team gears up to face Australia in their next World Cup fixture, scheduled for October 8 in Colombo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

