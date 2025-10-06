Mekies' Modesty: Red Bull's Unseen Success Driver
Red Bull F1's performance has surged under Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner in July. Despite Max Verstappen securing two wins and multiple podiums, Mekies credits team efforts for the improvements. With championship prospects still alive, Verstappen notes the team's focus on addressing car limitations.
Red Bull Racing's performance has taken an impressive turn following Laurent Mekies' leadership, with notable improvements registered across recent races. Mekies, who succeeded Christian Horner in July, has seen Max Verstappen notch two victories, maintaining a strong presence on the podium.
Despite attributing Red Bull's resurgence to collective team efforts, Mekies remains modest about personal accolades. Verstappen, the four-time world champion, has closed his championship gap significantly, showcasing the team's strategic focus on overcoming car limitations.
While Verstappen acknowledges Mekies' influence in refining the team's approach, he emphasizes a collaborative spirit. As the season progresses with six grands prix and additional sprint races ahead, Red Bull's pursuit of championship glory remains within reach.
