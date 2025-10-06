Left Menu

Mekies' Modesty: Red Bull's Unseen Success Driver

Red Bull F1's performance has surged under Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner in July. Despite Max Verstappen securing two wins and multiple podiums, Mekies credits team efforts for the improvements. With championship prospects still alive, Verstappen notes the team's focus on addressing car limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:23 IST
Red Bull Racing's performance has taken an impressive turn following Laurent Mekies' leadership, with notable improvements registered across recent races. Mekies, who succeeded Christian Horner in July, has seen Max Verstappen notch two victories, maintaining a strong presence on the podium.

Despite attributing Red Bull's resurgence to collective team efforts, Mekies remains modest about personal accolades. Verstappen, the four-time world champion, has closed his championship gap significantly, showcasing the team's strategic focus on overcoming car limitations.

While Verstappen acknowledges Mekies' influence in refining the team's approach, he emphasizes a collaborative spirit. As the season progresses with six grands prix and additional sprint races ahead, Red Bull's pursuit of championship glory remains within reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

ADB Report 2025: Asia's Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

