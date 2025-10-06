Left Menu

MCC Upholds Controversial Run-Out Decision at Women's World Cup

The Marylebone Cricket Club defended the decision to run out Pakistan's Muneeba Ali during the Women's World Cup match against India, citing the Laws of Cricket. Despite disputes from Pakistan's team, the MCC confirmed the third umpire's decision was consistent with rules, highlighting the specifics of the 'bouncing bat Law.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:31 IST
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has reiterated that the third umpire's decision to declare Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali run out in the match against India was correct, aligning strictly with the Laws of Cricket.

During the high-stakes Women's World Cup game, Muneeba was declared out after a contentious run-out call by the third umpire, sparking animated arguments on the field. The MCC quoted Law 30.1.2 as reason for the decision, clarifying that the law protects those diving or running to a crease with briefly grounded equipment or body, which wasn't the case for Muneeba.

Despite Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan contesting the decision, the MCC clarified their stance, dismissing the appeal and reinforcing the validity of the umpire's call. The incident highlighted the complexities of cricket laws amid India's victory, as they bowled out Pakistan for a paltry 159 in response to India's formidable 247.

