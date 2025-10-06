Left Menu

Hailey Baptiste's Comeback Victory at Wuhan Open

Hailey Baptiste staged a dramatic comeback to beat Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the Wuhan Open. Despite an early setback, Baptiste won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, advancing to face Jessica Pegula. Top players Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff are also competing in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuhan | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:53 IST
In a riveting first-round match at the Wuhan Open, Hailey Baptiste made an impressive comeback to overcome fellow American Ashlyn Krueger. After losing the first set 2-6, Baptiste turned the tables, securing a victory with 6-4 and 6-2 in the subsequent sets.

Baptiste was efficient, converting four out of the five break points she earned, which now sets her up for a second-round challenge against sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula. This follows Pegula's unfortunate loss to Linda Noskova in the China Open final this past weekend.

The Wuhan Open also features high-profile competitors like Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff, although they were not in play on Monday. The event's highest-seeded player in action was No. 9 Ekaterina Alexandrova, who dominated Victoria Mboko with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

