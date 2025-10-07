Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Elevates Sailing with Strategic Partnerships

The Indian Coast Guard, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, and Tamil Nadu Sailing Association have formalized a partnership to enhance sailing and water sports statewide. This collaboration aims to broaden youth involvement, provide training, grant ICG access to events, and host the annual Coast Guard Regatta.

The Indian Coast Guard has teamed up with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association to boost sailing and water sports statewide. This strategic collaboration was sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding on October 6.

This partnership seeks to promote sailing and water sports, creating ample opportunities for youth engagement and training. Under the agreement, personnel from the Indian Coast Guard and their families will gain access to Tamil Nadu Sailing Association facilities for training and may also participate in prestigious national and international events.

The Coast Guard will contribute critical logistical support, including berthing facilities and skilled staff for various events. The annual Coast Guard Regatta is set for revival as part of this joint initiative, alongside efforts to train underprivileged children and coastal communities in water sports and safety practices.

