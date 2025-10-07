Emma Raducanu Battles Heat Exhaustion at Wuhan Open

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis sensation, had to retire from her first-round match at the Wuhan Open after struggling with heat exhaustion. The young athlete, facing Ann Li, sought medical attention during a timeout as temperatures soared to nearly 35 degrees Celsius.

Raducanu initially broke Li's serve but faltered, winning only seven points in the first set. Despite holding her serve at the start of the second set, she lost the subsequent four games, forcing her to withdraw from the match.

The extreme conditions had previously halted play across outdoor courts. A heat-related issue similarly affected Jannik Sinner at the Shanghai Masters, prompting the ATP to consider implementing an official heat rule to safeguard players' health.

(With inputs from agencies.)