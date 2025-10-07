Left Menu

Emma Raducanu Battles Heat Exhaustion at Wuhan Open

British tennis star Emma Raducanu retired from the Wuhan Open in sweltering heat after seeking medical attention during her match against Ann Li. Struggling to maintain her form in soaring temperatures, Raducanu managed only seven points in the first set and failed to recover in the second.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:07 IST
Emma Raducanu Battles Heat Exhaustion at Wuhan Open
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis sensation, had to retire from her first-round match at the Wuhan Open after struggling with heat exhaustion. The young athlete, facing Ann Li, sought medical attention during a timeout as temperatures soared to nearly 35 degrees Celsius.

Raducanu initially broke Li's serve but faltered, winning only seven points in the first set. Despite holding her serve at the start of the second set, she lost the subsequent four games, forcing her to withdraw from the match.

The extreme conditions had previously halted play across outdoor courts. A heat-related issue similarly affected Jannik Sinner at the Shanghai Masters, prompting the ATP to consider implementing an official heat rule to safeguard players' health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India
2
RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

 India
3
Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

 India
4
Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025