Mitchell Starc Returns to Australian ODI Squad for India Series

Mitchell Starc rejoins the Australian ODI team for the home series against India. Starc, who recently retired from T20 internationals, was absent from the previous series against South Africa. Uncapped players Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, and Mitch Owen also join the squad. Mitchell Marsh will lead the team in Pat Cummins' absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:12 IST
Renowned fast bowler Mitchell Starc has made a notable return to Australia's ODI squad for the three-match home series against India starting October 19. Captaincy duties will remain with Mitchell Marsh due to the continued absence of Pat Cummins, who is recovering from lumbar bone stress.

Starc sat out the previous ODI series against South Africa as part of workload management, following retirement from T20 internationals and an active West Indies Test tour. His inclusion alongside new recruits Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, and Mitch Owen, positions Australia to challenge India.

The roster adjustments for the first two T20I matches reveal Australia's strategic preparations for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. Balance is being emphasized by the selectors, ensuring readiness for both immediate series and the wider Test commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

