Anthony Gordon's Paranoia: Battling for World Cup Spot

England's winger Anthony Gordon reveals a unique sense of 'paranoia' as he strives to cement his position in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the looming World Cup. Despite his impactful performance in a recent 5-0 victory over Serbia, the player acknowledges the intense competition for places.

At England's St. George's Park camp, Gordon discussed the ever-evolving team dynamics. 'You've got to be a bit paranoid to push yourself further,' he stated. 'The competition is fierce, and that's the level we play at.' England's destiny in the World Cup hinges on crucial matches, including a friendly against Wales at Wembley and a qualifier against Latvia.

Amidst speculation about selection unpredictability, Jude Bellingham's absence did not pass unnoticed, yet Gordon dismissed concerns about his stability in the team, attributing it to the midfielder's recent injuries. Inclusivity and the collective team goal are stressed as pivotal for tournament success.