England's Bowling Brilliance Dominates Bangladesh in Women's World Cup

England's Women's World Cup team delivered a strong bowling performance to bowl out Bangladesh for 178 runs. Despite Sobhana Mostary's steady innings and Rabeya Khan's late push, Bangladesh struggled. England's bowlers, led by Sophie Ecclestone, ensured regular wickets kept Bangladesh under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:23 IST
England's Bowling Brilliance Dominates Bangladesh in Women's World Cup
In a display of exceptional bowling, England dismissed Bangladesh for 178 runs in their Women's World Cup encounter on Tuesday. Opting to bat first, Bangladesh's top order faltered at 59 for three.

Sobhana Mostary's 108-ball 60 offered resistance, but consistent wickets fell. Rabeya Khan's explosive 43 lent some decency to the scoreboard. England's bowlers, guided by Sophie Ecclestone's 3/24, dominated effectively.

Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, and Alice Capsey played pivotal roles in holding Bangladesh at bay. England's disciplined attack holds them in good stead moving forward in the tournament.

