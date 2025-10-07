England's Bowling Brilliance Dominates Bangladesh in Women's World Cup

In a display of exceptional bowling, England dismissed Bangladesh for 178 runs in their Women's World Cup encounter on Tuesday. Opting to bat first, Bangladesh's top order faltered at 59 for three.

Sobhana Mostary's 108-ball 60 offered resistance, but consistent wickets fell. Rabeya Khan's explosive 43 lent some decency to the scoreboard. England's bowlers, guided by Sophie Ecclestone's 3/24, dominated effectively.

Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, and Alice Capsey played pivotal roles in holding Bangladesh at bay. England's disciplined attack holds them in good stead moving forward in the tournament.