The Netherlands have long been a force in World Cup football, known for their success as three-time runners-up. As the tournament heads to North America next year, Dutch influence is extending beyond their national team, potentially affecting the tournament's lineup across various continents.

Thanks to changes in single nationality laws, nations such as Indonesia, Suriname, and island countries like Cape Verde and Curaçao are enriching their squads with Dutch-born players. Indonesia, under coach Patrick Kluivert, has embraced a Dutch identity, with numerous naturalized players now considered vital members of the team.

Likewise, Suriname and Cape Verde are leveraging new eligibility rules to their advantage, utilizing talents from the Netherlands to boost their World Cup qualifying campaigns. As the tournament approaches, these teams stand on the cusp of potentially making World Cup history, with Dutch-born talent playing a pivotal role.

