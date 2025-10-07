Brian Lara Advocates Heartfelt Commitment to Revive West Indies Test Cricket

On Tuesday, cricket legend Brian Lara stressed that the struggling West Indies team can regain its former glory in Test cricket if players genuinely prioritize the sport. Despite enduring challenges like talent drain and unstable finances, Lara believes a deep commitment to the game can guide the team through.

He expressed concerns over Caribbean players' focus on T20 franchises, urging figures like Roston Chase to foster passion for representing West Indies in Test formats. Lara recalled how past players thrived without modern facilities, driven solely by their passion for Test cricket.

Lara also highlighted the declining interest in Test matches beyond the 'Big Three', stressing the need for smaller cricketing nations to find solutions to engage fans and maintain competitiveness. Additionally, he lauded India's Abhishek Sharma for aspiring to shine in Tests beyond his T20 successes.

