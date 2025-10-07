Left Menu

Kazakhstan Dominates Asian Aquatics, India Struggles in Water Polo

Kazakhstan excelled in artistic swimming at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships with six golds. India faced tough water polo competition, losing to Japan and Uzbekistan. In men's Group B, Japan defeated India 35-11. In women's Group A, India was outscored 23-4 by Uzbekistan's team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:35 IST
Kazakhstan swept the artistic swimming category at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, winning an impressive six gold medals. Despite Kazakhstan's triumph, India struggled in the water polo arenas as Japan crushed India's men's team 35-11, simultaneously dashing their Asian Games qualification hopes.

Leading Japan's charge, Lowrey Jun scored six goals, supported by Ura Enishi and Moriya Yuki with four goals each. In response, top scorer Ankit Prasad netted four goals for India. The women's team faced a similar fate, with Uzbekistan dealing a 23-4 defeat.

Elena Gavashelashvili shone for Uzbekistan, achieving six goals while Captain Yusupova Khilola and two others each added four goals. India's Kripa Ranichithra and Prachetha Raghavendra Rao managed two goals apiece. The tournament highlighted an impressive display of skill across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

