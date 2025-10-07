Oman's World Cup Hurdle: Fair Play Under Scrutiny

Oman coach Carlos Queiroz has raised concerns over the decision to stage upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, questioning the fairness of a schedule that heavily favors the tournament hosts. Queiroz, a seasoned football strategist, claims the compact timetable puts Oman at a disadvantage.

Oman is slated to play two critical matches within four days against Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, an arrangement that Queiroz finds uneven, especially as Qatar enjoys extended rest days. This situation poses a significant challenge to Oman as they vie for their first World Cup berth.

The upcoming clash at Doha's Jassim bin Hamad Stadium also marks Queiroz's first encounter with Qatar since his dismissal by their football federation. Expressing his dissatisfaction, Queiroz stands firm in his belief that fair play was not prioritized in crafting the qualifiers' schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)