Political Firestorm Erupts Over Minister's Slip in Football Heartland

A linguistic slip by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the names of iconic football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal has sparked intense political uproar in West Bengal. This incident has been seized upon by the TMC as a symbol of the cultural disconnect with the BJP-led Centre.

Updated: 07-01-2026 18:47 IST
In West Bengal, football club loyalties are akin to inheritances, with names spoken with religious fervor. A recent misstep by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has ignited a political skirmish, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leading the charge in a spirited game.

During a New Delhi press event on Tuesday, Mandaviya's stumble over the names of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal ignited controversy. Announcing the restart of the Indian Super League (ISL) after a commercial hiatus, his mispronunciation of these storied clubs went viral, sparking ridicule and rebuke online.

The TMC criticized the BJP-led central government for being out of touch with Bengal's cultural icons, seeing this slip as emblematic of broader disconnects. Despite the West Bengal BJP's attempts to downplay the incident as an honest mistake, the episode has become political fodder in a state nearing another electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

