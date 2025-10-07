Tiger Woods May Return: Hero World Challenge Awaits

Tiger Woods, the illustrious host of the Hero World Challenge, may still compete in the December event despite not appearing in the initial player list released on Tuesday. The tournament is scheduled from December 4-7 in Albany, Bahamas, and Woods could fill one of three available exemption spots.

Having undergone surgery in March for a ruptured left Achilles tendon, Woods has not played since missing the cut at the British Open in July 2024. Nevertheless, golf enthusiasts maintain hope for his participation alongside twice-defending champion Scottie Scheffler and other top-ranked players.

The lineup boasts a strong field, with six of the world's top 10 golfers, including notable names like Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, confirmed for the event. Meanwhile, Woods' co-founded tech-infused league, TGL, announced his Season 2 debut set for January 13.