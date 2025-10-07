Left Menu

England's Victory: Knight's Heroics Lead to World Cup Win

England secured a four-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was relieved by the victory despite a tough start. Heather Knight's unbeaten 79 led England in a challenging chase to a win, with commendable bowling performance limiting Bangladesh to 178.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt expressed relief after navigating a challenging start to win against Bangladesh in their Women's World Cup clash. Sciver-Brunt acknowledged the team's struggle but lauded the collective effort, particularly the bowling unit, in securing the victory.

Former captain Heather Knight was instrumental in the chase with an unbeaten 79, guiding England to a four-wicket triumph. Despite Bangladesh's spirited performance, England's disciplined bowling restricted their opponents to 178, which England chased down by scoring 182 for 6 in 46.1 overs.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana reflected on the team's shortfall, noting they were 20-30 runs shy of a winning score. England praised the Bangladesh bowlers for their performance, highlighting the challenge of the conditions, while Knight credited teammate Charlie Dean for her critical support in sealing the game.

