Olympic Medallist Aman Sehrawat Suspended for Weight Mismanagement

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has imposed a one-year suspension on Aman Sehrawat, who secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, effective immediately. This decision comes after Sehrawat failed to meet weight requirements at the Senior World Championships, where he overshot the limit by 1.7 kg on the competition day.

Despite receiving a show-cause notice, Sehrawat's defense was deemed inadequate by the WFI's Disciplinary Committee, leading to the suspension. The federation cited indiscipline and a lack of professionalism, stressing that Olympic medallists are expected to uphold high standards of conduct.

Additionally, the main coach, Jagmander Singh, along with three assistant coaches, have been asked to explain the oversight in weight management, marking a significant blemish on India's international sporting reputation and financial planning for the event.

