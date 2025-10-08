Left Menu

Nick Woltemade's Bundesliga Journey: From Flu Recovery to Football Heights

German striker Nick Woltemade has returned to training after recovering from flu, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Currently with Newcastle United, Woltemade has impressed fans and critics alike this season. Bayern Munich expressed interest in him before Newcastle's substantial acquisition.

Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:34 IST
  • Germany

Germany's national team striker, Nick Woltemade, resumed light individual training on Wednesday, recovering from a recent bout with the flu. This recovery comes just in time as Germany gears up for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Having recently transitioned to Newcastle United, the 23-year-old quickly became a fan favorite, demonstrating his skills by scoring in both the Premier League and European competitions. Despite missing Tuesday's session due to his illness, Woltemade is set to play a vital role in upcoming matches.

Additionally, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann welcomed keeper Oliver Baumann back to training, soothing earlier concerns after Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu's emergency inclusion. The stakes are high as only the group leaders will claim a spot in the 2026 World Cup, while the runners-up head into playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

