Nick Woltemade's Bundesliga Journey: From Flu Recovery to Football Heights

Germany's national team striker, Nick Woltemade, resumed light individual training on Wednesday, recovering from a recent bout with the flu. This recovery comes just in time as Germany gears up for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Having recently transitioned to Newcastle United, the 23-year-old quickly became a fan favorite, demonstrating his skills by scoring in both the Premier League and European competitions. Despite missing Tuesday's session due to his illness, Woltemade is set to play a vital role in upcoming matches.

Additionally, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann welcomed keeper Oliver Baumann back to training, soothing earlier concerns after Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu's emergency inclusion. The stakes are high as only the group leaders will claim a spot in the 2026 World Cup, while the runners-up head into playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)