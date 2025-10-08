Tennis Integrity Agency Launches Player Support Initiative

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has unveiled a groundbreaking new trial program intended to assist players entangled in anti-doping and corruption investigations. Launched on Wednesday, this initiative extends financial assistance and free legal support to players, marking a significant policy shift for tennis authorities and integrity watchdogs.

The ITIA program offers up to $5,000 for testing products such as supplements at World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratories. Additionally, an equal amount is allocated to investigate potential meat contamination, a factor contributing to positive tests for banned substances by several players.

The initiative also ensures pro bono legal support from the initial positive test, pre-empting formal charges, and offers confidential third-party counselling. This comprehensive support structure acknowledges the emotional and financial challenges faced by players, embodying ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse's belief in fair treatment irrespective of a player's guilt or innocence.

