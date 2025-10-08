Tennis Integrity Agency Launches Player Support Initiative
The International Tennis Integrity Agency unveiled a support program offering financial aid and free legal assistance to players involved in doping or corruption probes. This initiative aims to help athletes navigate complex investigations, covering costs for testing and providing pro bono legal and counselling services.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has unveiled a groundbreaking new trial program intended to assist players entangled in anti-doping and corruption investigations. Launched on Wednesday, this initiative extends financial assistance and free legal support to players, marking a significant policy shift for tennis authorities and integrity watchdogs.
The ITIA program offers up to $5,000 for testing products such as supplements at World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratories. Additionally, an equal amount is allocated to investigate potential meat contamination, a factor contributing to positive tests for banned substances by several players.
The initiative also ensures pro bono legal support from the initial positive test, pre-empting formal charges, and offers confidential third-party counselling. This comprehensive support structure acknowledges the emotional and financial challenges faced by players, embodying ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse's belief in fair treatment irrespective of a player's guilt or innocence.
