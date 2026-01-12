Naidu Celebrates Sankranti with Development Initiatives in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on a visit to his native village in Tirupati to celebrate the Sankranti festival. According to government sources, he arrived in Naravaripalli after a crucial meeting with state officials earlier in the day.

During his four-day stay, Naidu is set to participate in a variety of developmental activities. He will inaugurate a road, a semi-indoor substation, a skill-building center, and healthcare projects designed to enhance local infrastructure.

Naidu will also be laying the foundation for multiple projects in Tirupati, including a water supply initiative projected at Rs 126 crore. The visit will conclude with special prayers at the Nagalamma temple, as Naidu returns to Amaravati, signaling his commitment to both cultural traditions and modern development.

