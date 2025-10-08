Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues: India's Winning Streak Without a 'Perfect Game'

Jemimah Rodrigues expressed confidence in India's performance in the Women's World Cup, despite not yet achieving a perfect game. Highlighting the team's ability to win through collective effort, she emphasized the importance of peaking at the right time and adaptability in challenging matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:21 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues voiced her satisfaction with India's unbeaten run in the Women's World Cup, despite not yet executing a perfect game. The middle-order batter noted that having new match-winners emerge added strength to the team.

Rodrigues commented that the team's capacity to adapt and step up in challenging moments was intimidating for opponents. She advised against seeking perfection, instead focusing on executing tasks correctly for favorable outcomes.

Discussing individual performances, Rodrigues was unperturbed by her own batting, prioritizing team goals over personal achievements. Rodrigues also spoke about adjusting to batting lower in the order, highlighting strategy and mental readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

