Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs at Wuhan Open After Thrilling Comeback

At the Wuhan Open, Aryna Sabalenka exhibited resilience as she overcame a challenging start to defeat unseeded Rebecca Sramkova with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Sabalenka extended her impressive record in Wuhan, now at 18-0, following her titles in 2018, 2019, and 2024. Sabalenka, after breaking Sramkova early in the decisive set, converted her second match point to secure the win after nearly two hours on court.

Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova awaits Sabalenka in the next round after a comeback victory over Sofia Kenin. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff also advanced, showcasing strong performances. Notably, Naomi Osaka was upset by an in-form Linda Noskova, highlighting a competitive field in Wuhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)