UEFA's Stand Against Super League: A Call for Open Competition in European Soccer

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Wednesday reaffirmed the organization's stance for open competition in European soccer, following fresh reports of discussions with backers of the failed Super League. During a speech at the European Football Clubs general assembly, Ceferin stressed that Europe sets the benchmark in global football.

He warned against attempts to reshape the game away from its roots. The Super League plan, largely condemned by fans and politicians, aimed to replace the Champions League, insulating elite clubs from relegation and guaranteeing them places irrespective of national competition performance.

Reflecting on a 2023 EU court ruling against UEFA and FIFA for blocking the Super League, Ceferin vowed to preserve inclusivity in club football. Emphasizing that football is integral to communities, he argued against detaching it from its foundational elements.

