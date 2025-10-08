Left Menu

Beth Mooney's Heroics Rescue Australia in ODI Clash

Beth Mooney played a remarkable innings, scoring 109 runs and leading Australia from a precarious 76/7 to a solid 221/9 against Pakistan in the Women's ODI World Cup. In partnership with Alana King, she set a new record for the ninth-wicket stand in women's ODIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:40 IST
Beth Mooney's Heroics Rescue Australia in ODI Clash
Beth Mooney
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Beth Mooney delivered a stellar performance, scoring 109 runs off 114 deliveries, leading Australia to a total of 221/9 after a shaky start at 76/7 against Pakistan in the Women's ODI World Cup.

Mooney's crucial innings included a 39-run partnership with Kim Garth for the eighth wicket, followed by a record-breaking 106-run stand for the ninth wicket with Alana King, who scored her maiden half-century with an unbeaten 51.

Pakistan's bowlers were initially dominant, with left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu claiming three wickets for 37 runs, while Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal added to Australia's early woes with crucial breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
2
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India
3
Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025