Beth Mooney's Heroics Rescue Australia in ODI Clash

Beth Mooney delivered a stellar performance, scoring 109 runs off 114 deliveries, leading Australia to a total of 221/9 after a shaky start at 76/7 against Pakistan in the Women's ODI World Cup.

Mooney's crucial innings included a 39-run partnership with Kim Garth for the eighth wicket, followed by a record-breaking 106-run stand for the ninth wicket with Alana King, who scored her maiden half-century with an unbeaten 51.

Pakistan's bowlers were initially dominant, with left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu claiming three wickets for 37 runs, while Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal added to Australia's early woes with crucial breakthroughs.

