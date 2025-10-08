Cricket West Indies Tees Off in India: A New Chapter in Sport and Business

Cricket West Indies (CWI) reached beyond the boundary this week with its inaugural Cricket West Indies Golf Day, powered by the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL). Cricket legends Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Sir Richie Richardson, alongside current stars Shai Hope and Roston Chase, were among the notable attendees, fostering a one-of-a-kind networking experience.

The event, organized by CWI's strategic partner TCM Sports, underscored a dedication to celebrating the rich legacy of West Indies cricket while setting the stage for future growth. CWI CEO Chris Dehring and CCO Rupert Hunter joined the gathering at Qutub Golf Course in New Delhi, highlighting the organization's commitment to global connections and commercial opportunities.

This initiative, embracing both sport and business, is a testament to CWI's expanding global influence, merging cricketing excellence with strategic alliances. TCM Sports and IGPL played crucial roles, emphasizing a vibrant fusion of cricket and golf to foster fan engagement and strengthen CWI's global brand presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)