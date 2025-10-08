Left Menu

Cricket West Indies Tees Off in India: A New Chapter in Sport and Business

Cricket West Indies hosted a unique Golf Day event, powered by IGPL, in New Delhi, featuring cricket legends and business leaders. This initiative aims to foster global connections and elevate the West Indies brand, blending cricket's legacy with golf to open new commercial and cultural engagement avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:44 IST
Cricket West Indies Tees Off in India: A New Chapter in Sport and Business
Cricket legends posing during the Golf Day in Delhi. (Photo: CWI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket West Indies (CWI) reached beyond the boundary this week with its inaugural Cricket West Indies Golf Day, powered by the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL). Cricket legends Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Sir Richie Richardson, alongside current stars Shai Hope and Roston Chase, were among the notable attendees, fostering a one-of-a-kind networking experience.

The event, organized by CWI's strategic partner TCM Sports, underscored a dedication to celebrating the rich legacy of West Indies cricket while setting the stage for future growth. CWI CEO Chris Dehring and CCO Rupert Hunter joined the gathering at Qutub Golf Course in New Delhi, highlighting the organization's commitment to global connections and commercial opportunities.

This initiative, embracing both sport and business, is a testament to CWI's expanding global influence, merging cricketing excellence with strategic alliances. TCM Sports and IGPL played crucial roles, emphasizing a vibrant fusion of cricket and golf to foster fan engagement and strengthen CWI's global brand presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
2
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India
3
Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025