Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has declared Ravindra Jadeja as the nation's finest all-rounder, placing him above the iconic Kapil Dev and outshining current stars like Ben Stokes and Shakib Al Hasan. Jadeja approaches a historic milestone in the upcoming Test against the West Indies set to start on Friday in the national capital. With 334 wickets already in his career, Jadeja is just 10 runs away from achieving 4000 runs in Test cricket, aiming to join an elite club of cricketers.

At 36, Jadeja is poised to join the ranks of Kapil Dev, New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, and England's Ian Botham, who have all surpassed 4000 Test runs alongside 300 wickets. Parthiv predicts Jadeja will end his career with 400 Test wickets, asserting his superiority as the premier all-rounder today. 'Jadeja is undoubtedly India's greatest all-rounder. With nearly 4,000 runs and approaching 335 wickets, I expect him to surpass 400 wickets and 4,000 runs by the end of his career, which is a monumental achievement. On the global stage, he is currently the number one all-rounder, there is no debate about it,' Parthiv commented on JioHotstar.

Your moments of brilliance are great, but it's sustained performance that truly counts,' he elaborated. In the past year, Jadeja has amassed 659 runs in seven Tests at an average of 82.37, boasting two centuries and five half-centuries. His standout form was pivotal in a dominant innings win over the West Indies in Ahmedabad, underlined by an unbeaten 104 and four crucial wickets, earning him Player of the Match honors. 'Embracing leadership roles has enhanced Jadeja's batting aptitude,' Parthiv noted, 'responsibly anchoring India's lower order and consistently delivering under pressure.'

(With inputs from agencies.)