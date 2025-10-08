Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja: India's True All-Rounder Luminary

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel hails Ravindra Jadeja as India's greatest all-rounder, surpassing legends like Kapil Dev and contemporaries such as Ben Stokes and Shakib Al Hasan. With remarkable achievements, Jadeja stands poised to join an elite group with over 4000 Test runs and 300 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:23 IST
Ravindra Jadeja: India's True All-Rounder Luminary
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has declared Ravindra Jadeja as the nation's finest all-rounder, placing him above the iconic Kapil Dev and outshining current stars like Ben Stokes and Shakib Al Hasan. Jadeja approaches a historic milestone in the upcoming Test against the West Indies set to start on Friday in the national capital. With 334 wickets already in his career, Jadeja is just 10 runs away from achieving 4000 runs in Test cricket, aiming to join an elite club of cricketers.

At 36, Jadeja is poised to join the ranks of Kapil Dev, New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, and England's Ian Botham, who have all surpassed 4000 Test runs alongside 300 wickets. Parthiv predicts Jadeja will end his career with 400 Test wickets, asserting his superiority as the premier all-rounder today. 'Jadeja is undoubtedly India's greatest all-rounder. With nearly 4,000 runs and approaching 335 wickets, I expect him to surpass 400 wickets and 4,000 runs by the end of his career, which is a monumental achievement. On the global stage, he is currently the number one all-rounder, there is no debate about it,' Parthiv commented on JioHotstar.

Your moments of brilliance are great, but it's sustained performance that truly counts,' he elaborated. In the past year, Jadeja has amassed 659 runs in seven Tests at an average of 82.37, boasting two centuries and five half-centuries. His standout form was pivotal in a dominant innings win over the West Indies in Ahmedabad, underlined by an unbeaten 104 and four crucial wickets, earning him Player of the Match honors. 'Embracing leadership roles has enhanced Jadeja's batting aptitude,' Parthiv noted, 'responsibly anchoring India's lower order and consistently delivering under pressure.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
2
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India
3
Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025