Al-Ittihad Appoints Sergio Conceicao: A New Era Begins

In a significant move, Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have appointed Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao as their new head coach under a contract extending to 2028. The announcement was made on Wednesday, following the exit of French coach Laurent Blanc.

Blanc's departure came on the heels of a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Al-Nassr in late September, which resulted in the champions slipping to third place in the league standings. Interim leadership was provided by assistant coach Hassan Khalifa, with support from U21 coach Ivan Carrasco.

Conceicao, who seeks to make history with Al-Ittihad, arrives after being released by AC Milan on May 29, post a lackluster Serie A season where Milan finished eighth, marking their absence from European competition since 2019. He had previously led Milan to an Italian Super Cup victory shortly after his appointment.

