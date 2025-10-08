Telugu Titans Triumph: Bharat Hooda Leads Dominant Victory Over Haryana Steelers

The Telugu Titans wrapped up their Chennai leg with a commanding 46-29 win over the Haryana Steelers at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. The standout performer was Bharat Hooda, who celebrated his 100th PKL match by delivering a stunning 20-point performance, comprising 16 raid points and four tackle points. Vijay Malik also made significant contributions, adding eight points to the team's total, as confirmed by a press release from the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Titans took an authoritative start, quickly gaining momentum and putting the defending champions under pressure. Bharat Hooda led the charge with a multi-point raid, followed closely by Vijay Malik's two-point raid, giving the Titans an early 6-0 lead. The Steelers managed to get on the board with Vinay's bonus point but struggled to match the Titans' intensity. Ajit Pawar's tackle triggered the first All Out against the Steelers, allowing the Titans to extend their lead further. Despite the Steelers showing some resilience, the Titans maintained their dominance, partially thanks to a tackle by Ankit.

Haryana showed signs of a comeback through Mayank Saini's Super Raid and Rahul Ahri's Super Tackle, narrowing the deficit to eight points. Shivam Patare contributed on both ends, and Vinay executed an All Out, reducing the gap to two points. However, Bharat Hooda's unstoppable form continued with a successful Do-Or-Die Raid, completing his Super 10. The Titans delivered another All Out before halftime, restoring a ten-point advantage with the score at 26-16.

The Titans didn't relent in the second half, maintaining pressure with contributions from Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda. Jaideep Dahiya's Super Tackle briefly reduced the lead to twelve points, but the Titans struck back with another All Out, leading by seventeen points. In the final quarter, the Titans reigned supreme, with defenses by Shubham Shinde, Avi Duhan, and Ankit sealing the victory. Despite efforts from Haryana's youngsters, the gap was insurmountable, cementing the Titans' fifth consecutive win and the Steelers' fifth successive loss.

