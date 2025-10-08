Versatility and Depth: India's Game Plan Against West Indies

As India prepares to face the West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitely Stadium, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate emphasizes the team's depth and versatility. He highlights the adaptability of key players like Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel, who can effectively switch between batting positions No. 5 to No. 8.

In the first Test in Ahmedabad, Nitish Kumar Reddy missed out on batting as India declared early. Although he bowled four overs in the first innings, he wasn't utilized in the second. Ten Doeschate stresses the importance of flexible players, referencing Sundar and Jadeja's recent performances. This versatility brings balance and competition to the squad.

While Reddy's comeback is anticipated, his adaptability in varying positions is seen as crucial. The team's focus remains on scoring substantial runs, vital for any Test series, especially against strong opposition like England or South Africa. Ten Doeschate underscores that big innings, often built around centuries, remain a cornerstone of their strategy against any team, including the West Indies.

