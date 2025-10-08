Left Menu

Versatility and Depth: India's Game Plan Against West Indies

Team India gears up for the second Test against the West Indies, with a focus on versatile players like Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate praises their adaptability in the middle order, enhancing the team's balance and fostering healthy competition ahead of the crucial match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:57 IST
Versatility and Depth: India's Game Plan Against West Indies
Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares to face the West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitely Stadium, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate emphasizes the team's depth and versatility. He highlights the adaptability of key players like Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel, who can effectively switch between batting positions No. 5 to No. 8.

In the first Test in Ahmedabad, Nitish Kumar Reddy missed out on batting as India declared early. Although he bowled four overs in the first innings, he wasn't utilized in the second. Ten Doeschate stresses the importance of flexible players, referencing Sundar and Jadeja's recent performances. This versatility brings balance and competition to the squad.

While Reddy's comeback is anticipated, his adaptability in varying positions is seen as crucial. The team's focus remains on scoring substantial runs, vital for any Test series, especially against strong opposition like England or South Africa. Ten Doeschate underscores that big innings, often built around centuries, remain a cornerstone of their strategy against any team, including the West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025