India's Versatile Middle Order Poised for West Indies Clash

Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, India's assistant coach praised the versatility of players like Sundar, Jadeja, and Patel, enhancing team balance. Nitish Kumar Reddy's return is keenly anticipated. Emphasis is on batting adaptability and the significant role of scoring big runs in Tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:14 IST
Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Team India gears up for the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium against the West Indies starting Friday, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has highlighted the importance of versatility within the team. He praised players like Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel for their ability to excel in various batting positions from No. 5 to No. 8, citing this flexibility as a key factor in maintaining the squad's balance ahead of formidable opponents.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's role remains pivotal despite limited opportunities in the recent first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he didn't get a chance to bat. With less impactful performance with the ball, anticipation is high for his contribution in upcoming matches. Ten Doeschate commented on Nitish's seamless reintegration into the team post-injury, acknowledging the competition and the need for players who can adapt effectively across different batting orders.

Reflecting on players like KL Rahul who have achieved significant milestones, Doeschate stressed the value of scoring 'big runs' in Test cricket. He underscored the importance of delivering high scores, especially in key series such as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy or matches against leading teams like England. This approach is part of a broader strategy to respect all opponents, including the West Indies, as India prepares for another engrossing Test battle.

