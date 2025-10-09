Racing for Equality: Formula E's Pursuit of Gender Balance

Alberto Longo, the co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, is calling for motorsport to rectify its history of missed opportunities for women, rather than establishing women-only racing series. He insists that women who demonstrate competitive prowess should race alongside men, diverging from Formula One's F1 Academy introduced to aid female racers' advancement.

Longo emphasizes the need to address the gender imbalance from its roots, championing Formula E's FIA Girls on Track programme. Despite women's limited representation globally, Longo highlights strides within Formula E, where women comprise 54% of its workforce. Though no female drivers currently race in Formula E, the initiative has engaged over 4,500 young participants, signaling a future of greater inclusion.

Outside of gender diversity efforts, Formula E is setting its sights on expansion in China, aiming to increase its presence in the world's largest electric vehicle market to potentially four rounds. In contrast, the series faces challenges in the United States due to policy shifts away from a green agenda. Formula E plans to steadily establish its race presence in six U.S. cities.

