Pegula's Stunning Comeback in Wuhan Open Quarterfinals

Jessica Pegula produced a stunning performance at the Wuhan Open by overturning an early deficit to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova, advancing her into the quarterfinals.

Despite losing the first set, Pegula fought back fiercely, leveling the game at 2-2 in the third and maintaining pressure to win four of the last five games.

Her triumph came after a grueling encounter against Hailey Baptiste, marking a return to form following her China Open semifinal exit. Meanwhile, top contender Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominance at the tournament.

