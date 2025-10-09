Kalle Rovanpera's Bold Shift to Circuit Racing

In an unexpected career pivot, world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera announced he would move from rallying to circuit racing at the end of the season. The 25-year-old Finn, currently vying for a third title, is set to join the Japanese Super Formula series next year, backed by Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The decision marks a significant shift for Rovanpera, who made history in 2022 as the youngest ever world rally champion. Reflecting on his achievements, Rovanpera expressed his desire for new challenges, acknowledging the hurdles of transitioning from rallying to single-seater racing.

Toyota rally team boss Jari-Matti Latvala praised Rovanpera's ambition, noting the rarity of rally drivers switching to circuit racing. This bold move highlights Toyota's commitment to offering unique opportunities, setting the stage for Rovanpera to showcase his skills on a different platform.

