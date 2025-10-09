Rain Delays ODI World Cup Toss
The toss for the Women's ODI World Cup match between India and South Africa was delayed due to adverse weather conditions, with a wet outfield causing the postponement. India's previous performances in the tournament included victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
The Women's ODI World Cup match between India and South Africa faced an initial delay due to a wet outfield. Heavy rain followed by consistent drizzle caused this disruption, leaving players and fans waiting.
As a result, the toss was postponed on Thursday, with weather conditions directly impacting the start of the game.
India entered the match with momentum, having previously defeated both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in earlier fixtures of the tournament.
