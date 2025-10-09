Left Menu

Gill Highlights Importance of Team Dinners as India Prepares for Second Test Against West Indies

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill emphasizes the value of team dinners in strengthening bonds as they prepare for the second Test against the West Indies. Hosted by head coach Gautam Gambhir, the gathering promotes camaraderie and unity among players and staff ahead of their match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

09-10-2025
Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has underscored the significance of team dinners in fostering team spirit as they gear up for the second Test against the West Indies. Head coach Gautam Gambhir organized one such event on Thursday, attended by players, coaching staff, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla at his residence in Delhi.

The dinner was an open-air affair with the entire squad and support staff arriving casually dressed. Among the attendees were Indian cricket luminaries like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and a slew of other team members, all contributing to a light-hearted and informal atmosphere.

In his pre-match remarks, Gill stated that these gatherings are not only a tradition but a crucial opportunity for players and staff to cement relations off the field. He emphasized that despite spending time on the ground, getting to know each other personally deepens team cohesion. As India leads 1-0 ahead of the Delhi Test, camaraderie off the field seems to be a secret ingredient for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

