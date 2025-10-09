India Aims for Dominant Sweep Against West Indies

India's cricket captain, Shubman Gill, affirmed the team's unwavering intensity ahead of their final test against West Indies, aiming for a 2-0 series triumph.

The Indian team dominated the first test with a victory by an innings and 140 runs, and they're set to continue their winning streak at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gill emphasized the importance of maintaining their own pace and standards, regardless of the opponent, ensuring they field their strongest team to maximize the test series' significance in the World Test Championship standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)