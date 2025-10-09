India Aims for Dominant Sweep Against West Indies
India's cricket team, led by captain Shubman Gill, is determined to maintain high intensity as they aim for a 2-0 series sweep against West Indies. India recently defeated West Indies in the first test and is committed to fielding their strongest playing XI in the upcoming match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:06 IST
India's cricket captain, Shubman Gill, affirmed the team's unwavering intensity ahead of their final test against West Indies, aiming for a 2-0 series triumph.
The Indian team dominated the first test with a victory by an innings and 140 runs, and they're set to continue their winning streak at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Gill emphasized the importance of maintaining their own pace and standards, regardless of the opponent, ensuring they field their strongest team to maximize the test series' significance in the World Test Championship standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement