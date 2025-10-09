Future Stars: Junior Athletes at National Championships Eye South Asian Glory

The National Junior Athletics Championships, starting this Friday, sets the stage for young athletes aspiring to join the South Asian Senior Championships in Ranchi next month. This announcement was made by the Athletics Federation of India on Thursday.

Adille Sumariwalla from AFI highlighted that the event will provide valuable exposure for junior athletes on home soil. More than 2000 athletes, including 950 women, will compete, with talent scouts on site throughout the competition.

New measures like UID numbers check overage participation, while the AFI introduces adjustments in competition formats to prevent early specialization. The championships, co-hosted by Odisha's government, are set amidst a successful year for athletic events at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

