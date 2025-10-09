West Indies Cricket: A New Dawn of Hope

West Indies cricket may have hit a low, but an upswing is within reach. Legendary figures Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Richie Richardson addressed the team, urging them to play positive cricket. Captain Roston Chase emphasized self-belief and attitude as key to turning around their current situation.

Despite the pressure, Chase is optimistic, citing the importance of quality first-class cricket in honing skills. Confidence, he believes, is built through significant innings that can shift momentum. He highlighted the necessity for players to learn from early encounters and improve consistently.

Chase argues that a solid foundation in red-ball cricket is crucial for success across formats. Despite the allure of T20 leagues, he remains dedicated to representing West Indies, expressing pride in donning the maroon cap and shouldering captaincy responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)