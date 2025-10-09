Revving for Victory: Sauber's Ambitious Race to Formula One Glory

In an unexpected turn in the world of Formula One, the Sauber team, soon to become the Audi works team, is setting its sights on more than just participation. Despite a recent 17th and 20th place finish in a grand prix, the team is ambitiously planning for race wins and championships by the decade's close.

Now led by industry veterans Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley, formerly of Ferrari and Red Bull respectively, Sauber is banking on next year's sweeping regulation changes. Wheatley characterizes these changes as potentially the most significant since the early '90s, providing a unique opportunity for Audi to disrupt the established order.

Wheatley's methodical approach and experience are paving the way for transformation as the team prepares to compete with racing giants like Ferrari and Red Bull. A podium finish at the British Grand Prix indicates progress, and the focus remains on consistent strategic improvement to eventually lead the grid.

