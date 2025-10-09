Renard's Revamp: Saudi Arabia on the Brink of World Cup Qualification

Saudi Arabia's head coach Herve Renard identified a past loss to Indonesia in Jakarta as the turning point prompting vital changes within his team, leading to Wednesday's commendable triumph over Patrick Kluivert's side.

In a thrilling match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia secured a 3-2 victory against Indonesia, which significantly advances their bid for automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup. This anticipated win also served as revenge for last November's 2-0 defeat and placed them at the top of Group B.

Renard attributed their success to strategic preparation and crucial adjustments within the squad. Among the new faces, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat emerged as a pivotal player, scoring an equaliser. The Saudis now stand poised, facing upcoming matches that are crucial to securing their position alongside elite teams in next year's World Cup.

